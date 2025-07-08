New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the outlet of 'House of Himalayas' at Uttarakhand Niwas Complex in New Delhi on Tuesday, intending to give global recognition to the natural and handmade goods produced in the mountainous regions.

This outlet will become a powerful medium to present the traditional heritage and organic products of Uttarakhand in an organised form in the national capital. Through this, not only will the rich folk culture of the state be brought to the country, but local products will also get new markets.

The Chief Minister said that this initiative is the result of the vision of the state government, which aims to give global recognition to the natural and handmade goods produced in the mountainous regions. "This step will strengthen the rural economy and also provide new opportunities to local artisans and craftsmen," the CM said.

Keeping in mind the Chardham Yatra, the state government has set up attractive floor-standing units and retail carts at more than 13 prominent places to promote the sale of local products at pilgrimage and tourist places like Naini Saini Airport, Pantnagar Airport, Dehradun Helipad, GMVN Shri Kedarnath, Badrinath, Harshil, Guptkashi, Kaudiyala, Mussoorie, Parmarth Niketan (Rishikesh), Snow Crest (Badrinath), ATI (Nainital) and Centria Mall.

These retail carts are becoming the centre of attraction for devotees and tourists. Apart from this, the process of setting up retail carts is also in progress at prestigious institutions like Marriott Mussoorie, Taj Dehradun, FRI and LBSNAA and Delhi Haat in the national capital. This initiative is not only giving national and international recognition to local products, but is also strongly presenting the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship of Uttarakhand.

Secretary Rural Development Radhika Jha said that the 'House of Himalayas' brand has created a special identity based on its quality in a short time.

To promote the cultural and traditional identity of Uttarakhand and connect high-end tourists with local products, strategic partnerships have been made with reputed hotels like Taj (Rishikesh, Ramnagar), Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Regency (Dehradun), Marriott (Ramnagar), Westin (Narendranagar) and JP Group (Mussoorie). Under this initiative, retail carts of 'House of Himalayas' have been set up in various major hotels of the state, which are providing direct availability of special handmade and organic products of Uttarakhand to the tourists.

This step is not only encouraging local producers and artisans towards economic empowerment, but is also an important initiative towards sustainable tourism and self-reliant Uttarakhand.

The concept of the 'House of Himalayas' brand was first presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Global Investors Summit 2023. Under this brand, special products of Uttarakhand like Buransh Sharbat, wild honey, mountain pulses, traditional spices, handmade clothes and other organic materials will now be able to reach the major cities of the country in a systematic form. (ANI)

