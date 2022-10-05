New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police have arrested a woman for allegedly duping her neighbours of over Rs 1 crore by running a kitty and inducing them to invest money to get high returns in a short period of time.

The accused has been identified as Sarla Garg (52), a resident of Delhi's Dwarka who used to operate kitty parties in her society.

It has been alleged that the accused had duped more than 25 people by inducing them to get high returns in a shorter period of time.

A case was registered against the accused on the joint complaints of 28 people under sections 406, 420, 120(B) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaints alleged that the accused used to run a kitty scheme from her residence and had collected about Rs 1.01 crore from the victims.

"She had promised to return the matured amount within 15 months, but even after passing of the maturity period, she neither returned the principal amount nor paid any profit to the investors. After a few months, Sarla along with her family members left her address and shifted to some other unknown place," the victims had alleged.

The accused used her WhatsApp mobile number to chat with the victims and send the kitty scheme messages.

The victims unanimously stated that the accused had taken money from them in the name of kitty and promised good returns through lucrative schemes. Some complainants provided screenshots of WhatsApp chats to the police.

"She made friendly relationships with victims in a short span of time and started operating kitty from her home. She induced victims, who were living in the same society and collected money," the police said.

The police official said that one Mohammad Shoeb used to collect money from the victims on the behalf of the accused. (ANI)

