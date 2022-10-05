Mumbai, October 5: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a man for allegedly killing a senior citizen in Powai area. As per reports, the accused identified as Hari Dengle (54) was arrested in connection with the murder of 75-year-old Limbaji Kamble,who worked as a security guard. Police officials said that Dengle and Kamble knew each other

According to a report in the Times of India, Dengle killed Kamble for not allowing him to consume alcohol at a plot where the latter was working as a security guard. Reports also said that the accused and the deceased lived in Powai. An officer said that an argument took place between the two when Kamble asked Dengle to not consume alcohol in and around the plot. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Beats Wife, Punches Her in Face Before Throwing Her Out of House After Daughter Starts Crying.

Later, an agitated Dengle went to the plot at arond 4am while Kamble was on night duty and allegedly assaulted him with bamboo sticks. Hearing Kamble's cry for help, locals rushed to the spot immediately. After Kamble's family members filed a complaint suspecting Dengle's involvement in the crime, the police tracked and arrested the accused.

In a separate incident, a 54-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife following a quarrel at their house in Maharashtra's Nashik city. Police officials said that deceased Dilip Rangnath Kadam was found dead at his house in Wadalagaon area in Indiranagar.

