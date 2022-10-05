Kheda, October 4: On Monday night, a mob of 150 to 200 people from the minority community allegedly attacked a Garba venue in Undhela village of Kheda district. Eight persons were injured including a Gram Rakshak Dal jawan.

Video clips are in circulation showing the Kheda police detaining suspects on Tuesday afternoon. They tied them to a pole and thrashed the accused with sticks, compelling them to publicly apologize to the villagers. Right-wing Activists Beat Up Garba Organisers for Employing Non-Hindus at Surat Pandal.

Kheda Police Tie Stone Pelting Accused to Pillar:

In one video clip the villagers including children are seen watching the police action and cheering when the accused were beaten. Gujarat: Mob Pelt Stones at Garba Function in Kheda by Pelting Stones, 6 Injured.

When the media inquired about the video clip, Ahmedabad Range Inspector General V Chandrashekhar said he has not come across any such video clip. If there is any violation of the law on the side of the police, he will institute an investigation into it.

