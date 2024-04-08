New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): A 20-year-old man has been arrested for indulging in reckless driving and dangerous stunts in Subhash Nagar in West Delhi.

He was also posting videos of the act on social media to garner followers and misguiding impressionable youth, the Delhi police said.

The police team of PP Subhash Nagar, and PS Rajouri Garden have taken action against reckless driving and dangerous stunts along Najafgarh Road, and Rajouri Garden. The police team has also seized a KTM motorcycle used for scary manoeuvres.

The accused has been identified as 20-year-old Krishna Gautam, a resident of Hari Nagar in Delhi. On April 4, 2024, the police came across a video in which a young man was seen moving out of PP Subhash Nagar on the bike and then performing dangerous stunts on his bike on the main road opposite MKW Hospital and Surya Grand Hotel in Subhash Nagar, Delhi.

Through meticulous investigation, the video which was uploaded on social media was analysed and the registration number of the bike used by the person during stunts was found. The accused person was arrested and a KTM motorcycle was also recovered from his possession and seized. A case under IPC Section 279 has been registered by PS Rajouri Garden.

The police have said that the videos of these stunts were proudly posted on the social media platform Instagram to garner followers and misguiding impressionable youth.

Such videos not only demonstrate the irresponsible behaviour of an individual but also cause heart-wrenching pain among the family members of road traffic accident victims. (ANI)

