One person has been arrested by the Delhi police after a video circulating on social media showed young individuals setting fire to a barricade of Delhi Police to make a reel. An FIR was lodged at Nihal Vihar police station on Friday, leading to the arrest of the individual identified in the video. In the video that went viral on social media, the man was seen setting the Delhi police barricade on fire while shooting Instagram reel. The police said that they have launched investigation to nab the other people involved in the act. Instagram Reels Craze in Delhi: Man Stops Car on Paschim Vihar Flyover During Busy Rush Hour Traffic, Performs Dangerous Stunts (Watch Video).

Man Sets Delhi Police Barricade on Fire

Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Delhi: One person has been arrested after a video went viral on social media in which some youth were burning a barricade of Delhi Police to make a reel. An FIR was registered in Nihal Vihar police station on Friday and the accused seen in the video has been arrested. Attempts to… pic.twitter.com/fwMsPZEp36 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

