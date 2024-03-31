Reel Fever in Delhi: Influencers Perform Dangerous Car Stunt for Instagram Reel (Watch Video)

Delhi has become a hotspot for influencers who get into dangerous situations for the sake of a few likes, shares, and subscribers. A video has surfaced on social media showing a trio performing a dangerous car stunt for an Instagram reel on Delhi's Signature Bridge. In the video, a youth can be seen lying on the bonnet of the moving car while two girls drive the vehicle. Delhi Police Barricade Set on Fire by Man for Making Instagram Reel, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Reel Fever in Delhi

जानलेवा REEL दिल्ली के सिग्नेचर ब्रिज की है। पुलिस को चालान और अरेस्ट करने के साथ इनके इंस्टा-यूट्यूब अकाउंट डिलीट कर देने चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/HGfUDogDdz — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 31, 2024

