New Delhi, December 4: The air quality in the national capital Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category on Wednesday for the third day in a row. As per by the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was measured as '211' at 8 am .

Drone visuals showed a thin layer of smog engulfing the areas of Bikaji Cama, Moti Bagh and AIIMS. Visuals showed locals jogging at the India Gate in a large number after the pollution levels showed a slight decrease. Delhi Pollution: GRAP Stage-4 Restrictions To Come Into Force From November 18 As Air Quality Worsens in Delhi-NCR; Check Details.

Visuals of a Better Visibilty at India Gate

#WATCH | Delhi: Early morning runners reach the India Gate as the AQI of the area improves to 169 and is categorised as 'Moderate', as per CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) pic.twitter.com/kEutbvxZtB — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

Anmol, a local expressed his happiness on the decrease in the pollution and said that he was able to resume his daily activities. "The pollution levels have decreased significantly. We are able to resume our daily activities now. This is a good sign," Anmol said. Another local said that the visibility had become better in the national capital after the pollution had reduced.

"The visibility has become slightly better now. You can see the India Gate and the Rashtrpati Bhavan properly now.." said the local resident taking a stroll at the India Gate. . AQI in some areas of the national capital was recorded as moderate. 161 at ITO, 190 at Alipur, 181 at Chandni Chowk and 197 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 8 a.m. Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Blanket of Smog Covers City and Surrounding Areas As AQI Remains in the ‘Severe’ Category (Watch Videos).

However, the AQI in some areas still stood in the 'poor' category. Ashok Vihar's AQI was recorded as 222, 218 at Lodhi Road and 216 at Patparganj. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court said 'no' to relaxing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures to curb air pollution in Delhi and it will hear the parties on this aspect on the next date of hearing. A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and AG Masih also noted that none of the NCR states--Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh --complied with its direction to pay compensation to construction workers and directed the Chief Secretaries of these states to be present on next date virtually. The top court said that when it summons top officials then only the ball starts rolling.

The top court also clarified that it will permit relaxations only after observing a downward trend and said that it will hear the parties on Thursday on the aspects of modification of the applicability of GRAP IV.

