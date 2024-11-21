New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) After a week of "severe" pollution levels in Delhi, the city's air quality improved slightly but still remained "very poor", as it recorded the season's lowest temperature on Thursday morning.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degree Celsius, 2.1 notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

Also Read | Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Calls for ‘Vande Mataram’ in Temples and Mosques to Identify Patriots and Anti-Nationals, Proposes New Identity for Adivasis.

At 9 am, the national capital recorded an AQI of 376, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The weather department has predicted shallow fog during the day.

On Sunday, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the severe category, prompting authorities to impose the GRAP-IV measures. On Monday and Tuesday, it worsened further, reaching the severe plus category, with the AQI exceeding 450.

Also Read | Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Improves From 'Severe' to 'Very Poor', Citizens Complain of Deteriorating Health (Watch Videos).

By Wednesday, the AQI showed slight improvement but remained in the severe category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The IMD said the city's maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 80 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)