India News | Delhi's Central District DM Gets Central Deputation

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The district magistrate of Delhi's central district, Nidhi Srivastava, has been selected for central deputation in the personnel ministry, an official order issued on Tuesday said.

The move assumes significance as the national capital continues to witness an increase in novel coronavirus cases.

A deputy commissioner or district magistrate here is responsible for coordinating and implementing various COVID-19 relief-related measures and to ensure implementation of the lockdown guidelines, among others,.

Delhi has so far reported 14,465 coronavirus cases, including that of foreign nationals, according to the latest government data.

Srivastava, a 2010-batch IAS officer of the union territories (or AGMUT) cadre, has been appointed as deputy secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the ministry for four years, it said.

She was recommended for the central deputation by the Union home ministry, the order issued by the personnel ministry said.

“She may kindly be relieved of her duties immediately with instructions to take up her new assignment in the DoPT,” the order issued to the home ministry said.

