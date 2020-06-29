New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Delhi recorded 2,084 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city over the 85,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,680, authorities said.

The number of containment zones in the city also jumped to 435 on Monday, according to a Delhi health department bulletin.

The national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases on June 23. Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

Fifty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said.

It said the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 2,680 and the total number of cases mounted to 85,161. The number of active cases stands at 26,246, while 56,235 patients have migrated/recovered or have been discharged.

