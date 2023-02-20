New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Over 90 per cent parents stated that they are optimistic about the future of their children studying in Delhi government schools, a city government official said on Monday, citing a study conducted by a UK university.

Delhi's education model has been touching new heights every day, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the government said in a statement.

University of Glasgow, United Kingdom has released its interim findings of an impact study on the government's parental engagement initiatives in Delhi government schools, it said.

"As per the findings, more than 90 percent parents stated that they are optimistic about the future of their children studying in Delhi government schools. A total of 90.51% parents agreed that Delhi government schools are doing a good job and 90.71% agreed that teachers in schools care for students," the statement said.

These findings were shared by the University of Glasgow with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a meeting held on Monday, it said.

The study conducted by Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow, focused on the impact of the Delhi government's various parental engagement initiatives running in schools measured in the context of the ‘Parents Satisfaction Index', the statement said.

The study also highlighted that nearly 90 per cent parents agree that head teachers at Delhi government schools take their responsibilities very seriously, it said.

Nearly 80 per cent parents were satisfied with the quality of teachers and school management, while 87 per cent said teacher performances in Delhi government schools is exceptional, the statement said.

"The study has been conducted by the University of Glasgow in collaboration with the researchers at Tilburg University and Kings College London. The sample size for the study was 2,886 parents,” it said.

While sharing the insights from the study conducted by the University of Glasgow, Sisodia said, “Parental engagement plays an extremely important role in education and holistic development of children. Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government's Team Education is working relentlessly to increase such opportunities at schools."

Such studies by top global universities on our education model gives us an opportunity to assess ourselves and come up with more innovative strategies to create a conducive learning environment for children in Delhi government schools, he said.

“It is a matter of pride that top global universities are now interested in studying parental engagement models in our Delhi government schools. Earlier Harvard University had studied the Delhi government's School Management Committee Model,” Sisodia said.

