New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID -19 cases and deaths in the national capital, the ITBP run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas facility with 500 oxygen beds started functioning today, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

He further announced that 200 ICU beds will also be added at the Covid Care Centre in the next few days. He also thanked the Central government for providing doctors and medical staff of ITBP at the facility.

"Visited the Radha Saomi facility this morning. 500 oxygen beds start today. More beds will be added in the next few days. We will also start 200 ICU beds here. Grateful to Babaji for helping us. Thank you Central govt for providing doctors and medical staff of ITBP," said Kejriwal in a tweet on Monday.

The first patient arrived in the ambulance at the Covid Care Centre at 10 am today.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi is among the ten states reporting 74.5 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases in the country and among the twelve states displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

Delhi on Monday reported 22,933 new COVID-19 cases and 350 deaths, said the ministry. (ANI)

