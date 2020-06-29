New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): As a part of the nationwide protest by Congress party against the fuel rate hike, Indian Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest at Shastri Bhavan.

The party workers raised slogans against the Central government while taking out a protest march on a bullock cart.

Speaking to ANI, BV Srinivas, IYC president said, "When price of fuel used to rise during the tenure of Congress government, BJP used to criticise Manmohan Singh (former Prime Minister) but this is for the first time in 70 years, fuel prices have increased for 22 days in a row."

"This government does not want to listen to the issues of poor people. Every party worker is protesting today. Everyone will fight against them. We will fight for poor people. We will raise voice against this government at the block level, taluk level and at every level," added Srinivas.

Meanwhile, the Aurangabad City congress unit and Aurangabad district Congress unit held demonstration in front of the district collector office against the Modi government for the "unjust" price hike.

Aurangabad District City District Congress President Mohammad Hisham Osmani and Aurangabad district Congress president Dr Kalyan Kale led the protest, seniors like Prakash Mugdiya, Anil Patel, Namdev Rao Pawar, Vilasrao Autade, Ibrahim Pathan were also present.

The protesters raised a number of slogan against the Modi government and demanded rollback of the prices in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the protest, the party also launched the "Speak Up Against Fuel Hike" online campaign across the country through Social media.

"We are protesting against the surge in fuel prices. As the price of crude oil has come down in the international market the government is not giving its benefit to people," Mohammad Hisham Osmani told ANI. (ANI)

