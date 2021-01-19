Lucknow, Jan 19 (PTI) Dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Tuesday.

The day temperatures rose markedly in Bareilly, Moradabad, Agra and Meerut divisions, it said.

The temperatures, however, were appreciably below normal in Prayagraj and Gorakhpur.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at Etawah at 4.6 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature was 26.5 degree Celsius at Ballia.

According to MeT, the weather is most likely expected to remain dry with shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in the state on Wednesday.

