New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Dense fog is affecting airport operations in Northern India, causing potential disruptions to flight schedules. As a precautionary measure, passengers are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for real-time updates on flight status, according to Jaisalmer Airport.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently running smoothly, according to a recent advisory. The airport authorities wish all passengers a pleasant and hassle-free journey and advise them to stay connected with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

On Sunday, IndiGo issued a travel advisory warning passengers about flight disruptions due to dense fog and low visibility at Bangalore and Amritsar.

The airline said it is closely monitoring weather conditions and providing full support to ensure safe and smooth travel for its passengers.

In its advisory, IndiGo stated, "Low visibility and fog over #Bangalore and #Amritsar have impacted flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly."

The advisory urged travellers to stay up to date on their flight status via the airline's official channels. "We request that you stay updated on your flight status bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support," the advisory further read.

"Here's hoping clearer skies help us serve you better soon, and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time," it added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's Bagdogra Airport reported that flights to and from the city may be affected due to dense fog. Authorities said conditions are expected to improve in the next few hours and advised passengers to check with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

A statement from Bagdogra Airport read, "Due to dense fog and low visibility, flights to and from Bagdogra may be affected. Conditions are expected to improve in the next few hours. Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline before coming to the airport."

Earlier on Sunday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory noting that fog in parts of northern India is reducing visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

On the same day, two scheduled commercial flights were cancelled at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, according to officials at the Ayodhya Airport Authority of India (AAI).

The cancelled services include Air India Express flight IX1284/IX1274, operating on the Delhi-Ayodhya-Delhi sector, and SpiceJet flight SG615/SG614, scheduled on the Mumbai-Ayodhya-Ahmedabad route.

The cancellations come amid persistent dense fog in the region, which has significantly reduced visibility and triggered low-visibility operational procedures at the airport. Similar advisories have been issued in the past few days as fog continues to affect northern India. (ANI)

