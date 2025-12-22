A social media post featuring two of India’s most high-profile businessmen living abroad has sparked widespread discussion online. Lalit Modi, the founder and former commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), recently shared a video from the birthday celebrations of embattled tycoon Vijay Mallya. The clip, which captures a candid and self-referential exchange regarding their legal status in India, has quickly gone viral across multiple platforms. Lalit Modi Hosts Vijay Mallya’s Pre-70th Birthday in London, Idris Elba and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Spotted in Viral Photos.
Vijay Mallya's Birthday Celebration in London
The video, uploaded as a Reel on Lalit Modi’s official Instagram account, shows the two businessmen sharing a lighthearted moment during a gathering for Mallya’s birthday. In the footage, the pair appear relaxed as they interact with guests.
The highlight of the clip involves a remark referring to themselves as the "biggest fugitives of India." This direct acknowledgment of their standing with Indian authorities has drawn significant attention, with the post garnering thousands of views and comments within hours of being published.
Watch Video Shared by Lalit Modi
View this post on Instagram
A Shared History of Legal Challenges
Both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya have been central figures in major Indian financial investigations for over a decade. Lalit Modi left India for London in 2010 amid allegations of financial irregularities and money laundering related to the IPL. Despite several attempts by Indian agencies to extradite him, he has remained in the United Kingdom, maintaining that the charges against him are politically motivated.
Similarly, Vijay Mallya, the former chairman of the UB Group and Kingfisher Airlines, moved to the UK in March 2016. He is wanted by Indian authorities in connection with alleged bank loan defaults amounting to approximately INR 9,000 crore. Mallya has been declared a "fugitive economic offender" by a special court in India.
Current Legal Status of Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya
While both men continue to reside in London, the Indian government has maintained its efforts to bring them back to face trial. Extradition proceedings for Mallya have undergone lengthy legal battles in British courts, while Modi remains the subject of Red Corner Notices issued by Interpol at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The viral video serves as a rare public glimpse into the lives of the two men, who continue to be a subject of intense interest and debate within India’s legal and political spheres.
