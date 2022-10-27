New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday said it is implementing the c under the Special Campaign 2.0 and identified 95 sites across the country.

These sites include the main department premises in Udyog Bhavan and Vanijya Bhavan, and 19 organisations under DPIIT, across the country. All the 11 parameters identified by the department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG) are being monitored by the department on regular basis.

For the special campaign in Udyog Bhavan, the department said in an official statement that it has constituted a coordination committee under the nodal officer for overall coordination of activities. To facilitate the coordination, the department has created a dedicated portal, where organisations upload the progress achieved in the campaign. Similarly, a Swachhata committee has been constituted to supervise cleanliness activities in Udyog Bhavan and Vanijya Bhavan.

During the preparatory phase, the DPIIT has identified about 5.42 lakh physical files and 46,616 e-files for review. Of these, 73,389 physical files have already been weeded out and 1,096 e-files have been closed.

The Department said it also identified pending references relating to public grievance, and parliament assurance, among others, and these references are also being monitored for disposal on day-to-day basis. In the area of rules/process simplification, the Department had simplified 134 rules/process in the special campaign 1.0 and has now identified six rules/process for campaign 2.0.

The monitoring of the progress of the campaign gives boost to the campaign. The secretary, DPIIT, also monitors this in weekly senior officers' meeting. The department has deputed 49 officers to inspect a total of 75 campaign sites all over the country and submit reports. (ANI)

