New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh chaired the proceedings of the morning session on Tuesday, a day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President citing medical reasons.

Vice President of India is ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Fact Check: Was BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay Caught in Obscene Act With Woman? Old Video Goes Viral Again With Fake Claim About Fictional Legislator.

Usually Dhankhar used to chair the proceedings at the beginning of the day.

Dhankhar had sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he said in his letter to the President.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)