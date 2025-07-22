Fact Check: Was BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay Caught in Obscene Act With Woman? Old Video Goes Viral Again With Fake Claim About Fictional Legislator

Mumbai, July 22: An old video has gone viral on social media, claiming to show a fictional BJP MLA, Anil Upadhyay, in a compromising situation. The 30-second clip features a man wearing only briefs, holding a drink, and dancing with a woman while people around cheer him on. The video is going viral with the caption, “Ye log aese chalayenge desh, ye hai BJP vidhayak Anil Upadhyay,” suggesting that the man is a BJP legislator behaving indecently.

The video shows the man dancing to the popular 1988 Bollywood song "Aye Mere Humsafar" from the film "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak". The video’s caption, written in Hindi, translates to “These people will run the country like this, this is BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay,” implying serious misconduct. However, a fact check reveals that the viral claim linking the video to BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay is false. Did Viral Image Really Show Bangladesh Air Force Jet That Crashed in Dhaka? Fact Check Reveals Photo Is AI-Generated.

Viral Clip Falsely Claims to Show BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay Dancing With Woman

Old Video Shared With Fake Claim of BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay (Photo Credits: X/ @dinesh_chauhan)

According to the official Myneta database, which tracks Indian politicians' profiles, there is no record of any BJP MLA by the name Anil Upadhyay. Moreover, the video itself is not recent, it has been circulating online since at least 2019. Various versions of the clip have appeared over the years, often misattributed to different political figures or public personalities from other countries. Did Hindustan Petroleum Issue Approval Letter To Provide LPG Agency Dealership? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

Additionally, some earlier posts have claimed the man in the video is linked to Malaysia’s advisory board or Pakistan’s PPP party, showing how the footage has been repeatedly misused for political smear campaigns. Given these facts, the video does not show any BJP MLA, let alone Anil Upadhyay. In conclusion, the viral video misrepresents the person shown and fabricates the identity of BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay, a fictional legislator.

Fact check

Claim : A viral video shows BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay was caught in an obscene act with a woman. Conclusion : The claim is false, no BJP MLA named Anil Upadhyay exists and the video is old. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).