Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Braving the fog and cold early in the morning on Thursday, devotees continued to arrive for the darshan of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya three days after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

A devotee from Karnataka's Bengaluru, Priyaram said, "We had been waiting for years and got an opportunity today to have the darshan of Ram Lalla. I can't express it in words. I am very emotional. I arrived here at 2 am."

Another devotee, Siddhalingeshwar from Bengaluru said, "I am very happy...We are waiting eagerly for the darshan. I want to thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi"

Satyanarayana, another devotee said, "This was a 500-year-long wait. We are very happy and emotional. We are not facing any problem, the government has made good arrangements."

IG Range Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar elaborated on arrangements made for effective crowd management.

"Today is the festival of Paush Poornima in which people take a holy dip first. People from the surrounding areas are coming on foot. There are two queues one kilometre long each. Any belongings have to be kept in the Public Facilitation Centre (PFC). There are baggage scanners installed. There is also a physical frisking centre."

IG Range Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar highlighted the measures taken to ensure the safety and security of devotees.

"The public transport system has been improved for the safe travel of outsiders. We are constantly assuring security in the place. Devotees arriving are having darshan with discipline. There is enthusiasm among people but there is no haphazard. The administration, and, police personnel are working well on the orders of Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

IG Range Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar appealed to people to reduce their luggage for a better experience at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"We appeal to people to bring fewer belongings to save time."

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city. (ANI)

