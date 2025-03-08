New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia and Jama Masjid witnessed an overwhelming turnout of devotees who gathered to offer prayers and seek blessings on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramzan.

The first Friday of Ramzan holds special significance, with Muslims around the world seeking spiritual elevation and connection through prayers.

The revered shrine, known for its spiritual significance, was beautifully illuminated with colorful lights, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

As the sun set, the Dargah came alive with the sound of prayers and qawwalis, drawing a sense of tranquility and devotion in the air.

The illuminated tomb of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia added to the serene ambiance. Its radiant lights symbolised hope and divine blessings during this sacred month of fasting and reflection.

Devotees from all walks of life, young and old, filled the courtyard of the Dargah, eagerly awaiting the Jumma prayers.

The scene at the Dargah was nothing short of mesmerising, with the harmonious blend of devotion, spirituality, and festive energy.

The illuminated shrine stood as a beacon of faith, offering a sense of peace and unity among the crowd as people came together to observe the spiritual importance of this blessed occasion.

This marks the beginning of a month-long period of fasting, reflection, and self-discipline for Muslims worldwide, and the Dargah remains a focal point for many seeking to deepen their connection with the divine during Ramzan.

The Jama Masjid market also witnessed a surge in crowds as people arrived in large numbers to shop for the month's special needs and prepare for the Jumma prayers.

The market, located near the iconic Jama Masjid in Delhi, is a vibrant hub, especially during Ramzan, with stalls offering a variety of items, including traditional clothes, sweets, dates, and other items for Iftar (the evening meal to break the fast).

Devotees, many in festive attire, were seen bustling through the market, purchasing food, essentials, and gifts to celebrate the sacred month with family and friends.

The market came alive with the smells of fresh fruits, snacks, and traditional delicacies, creating a lively and spiritual atmosphere.

As the day of Jumma progressed, people made their way to the mosque for the Friday prayers, which are especially significant during Ramzan.

The area around the Jama Masjid also becomes a gathering point for those coming to offer their prayers, further increasing the footfall in the market.

The scene was a blend of devotion, tradition, and community spirit, with the vibrant market and the mosque serving as a focal point of faith for thousands of people during this holy month. (ANI)

