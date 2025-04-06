Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Devotees paid obeisance and offered prayers at several temples across the state on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday morning.

Mangal Aarti was performed at Shri Poddareshwar Ram Temple in Nagpur on the occasion of Ram Navami, and devotees thronged to offer prayers.

Speaking to ANI, a devotee at the temple said, "I prayed to God that our nation would reach new heights of development."

Another devotee said, "The excitement for this year's Ram Navami is double as after many years, Ram Lalla became 'virajman' in Ayodhya."

Devotees also flocked to offer prayers at Shree Ram Mandir in Mumbai's Wadala on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami' on Sunday and highlighted the significance of the occasion, saying that the festival conveys the message of righteousness, justice, and duty-consciousness.

President Murmu said that Lord Rama presented the highest ideals of sacrifice, commitment, harmony, and valor for humankind.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the holy festival of Ram Navami. This festival conveys the message of righteousness, justice, and duty-consciousness," Murmu wrote on X.

"Maryada Purushottam Shri Rama presented the highest ideals of sacrifice, commitment, harmony, and valor for humankind. His concept of good governance, known as Ram Rajya, is considered ideal. My good wishes are that on this auspicious occasion, all countrymen resolve to work unitedly for the construction of a developed India," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami' on Sunday and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad. (ANI)

