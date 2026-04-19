Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): A large number of devotees swarmed to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, offering prayers and witnessing a special aarti performed at the temple premises.

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for darshan of Ram Lalla on the auspicious day, marking heightened religious fervour across major pilgrimage sites.

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Akshaya Tritiya, considered one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar, is believed to bring prosperity, success and good fortune.

The festival is observed on April 19 this year and is widely regarded as an auspicious time for initiating new ventures, investments and the purchase of gold and property. The festival is marked by prayer, alms-giving and spiritual practices.

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The word 'Akshaya' means "never diminishing," and traditional belief holds that actions performed on this day yield everlasting results. Devotees engage in prayers, charity, and other spiritual activities, with the day symbolising eternal prosperity and growth.

The occasion is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, this day typically falls in April or May. It is on this day that both the sun and the moon are said to be at their planetary best alignment.

According to Hindu scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya also marks the start of the Kalyug and the end of the Dwapar Yug.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday also extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Sharing on X post, the Chief Minister prayed for prosperity and happiness in everyone's lives.

"On this auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the sacred symbol of Mars, prosperity, and unblemished good fortune, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state. I pray to the Lord that this holy festival brings to your life unending happiness, unwavering prosperity, and the fulfilment of noble deeds," CM Dhami wrote. (ANI)

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