New Delhi, April 19: A large number of devotees gathered at the sacred Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday to take a holy dip and offer prayers on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti. The spiritually significant day witnessed people from different parts of the country arriving early in the morning to participate in rituals believed to bring prosperity and blessings.

Devotees described the occasion as highly auspicious. “It is an auspicious occasion. We have come to the Sangam for a holy bath. Taking a dip today is considered very sacred and brings blessings through prayers. Today is a very auspicious day, and we pray for the happiness and prosperity of our families. We have come here with the wish that everyone remains happy and well,” one devotee told IANS. When Is Akshaya Tritiya 2026? Check Date, Puja Timings, Significance and Rituals.

Devotees Throng Sangam in Prayagraj on occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti, a large number of devotees gathered at the Sangam in Prayagraj to take a holy dip and offer prayers pic.twitter.com/PqhL026146 — IANS (@ians_india) April 19, 2026

Another devotee emphasised the importance of well-being, saying, “I prayed for my family, for my nation’s health and prosperity, because health is everything.” Highlighting the tradition of charity associated with the festival, a third devotee said, “As today is Akshaya Tritiya, we performed charity. Doing charity on this day is believed to bring greater rewards.”

Meanwhile, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, special prayers were held at the revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on the occasion of Vaishakh Shukla Tritiya. Devotees participated in a special aarti, marking the spiritual significance of the day across different regions of the country. Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and All You Need To Know.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu and Jain calendars. The word “Akshaya” signifies “eternal” or “never-diminishing”, and it is widely believed that any good deed or investment made on this day yields lasting benefits. Purchasing precious metals such as gold and silver is a common tradition, as it is thought that wealth acquired on this day will never diminish. Across regions, the day was being marked by spiritual fervour, with devotees emphasising faith, charity, and collective prayers for harmony and happiness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).