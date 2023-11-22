New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday ordered the re-certification of Red Bird Flight Training Academy Pvt Ltd in connection with the two crash landing incidents.

The move comes after two serious incidents in quick succession involving aircraft of Red Bird Flight Training Academy on October 19 and 22 2023.

Also Read | Indian Consulate Attack Case: NIA Raids 14 Places in Punjab, Haryana in Connection With Attacks on Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

After the incident, DGCA carried out a special maintenance audit of the organisation at its main base at Baramati, Maharashtra and four sub-bases at Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, Kalburgi (Karnataka), Belgavi (Karnataka) and Lilabari (Assam).

The findings from the special maintenance audit revealed deficiencies in personnel training, maintenance schedules and records, internal audit practices, tool and store management and fuel storage and handling.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Five-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Hot Kheer Vessel During Chhath Puja in Kushinagar.

Accordingly, DGCA has initiated enforcement action on Red Bird Flight Training Academy and a show cause notice has been issued for the deficiencies.

DGCA has reviewed the corrective actions taken by Red Bird Flight Training Academy on the findings of the maintenance audit.

The review has indicated that the flying training organisation has failed to continuously adhere to the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937 and civil aviation requirements in order to ensure proper maintenance of the aircraft to ensure continued safe operations.

"Accordingly, recertification of the maintenance organization and continuous airworthiness management of Red Bird Flight Training Academy Pvt Ltd is being undertaken afresh by DGCA," an official statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)