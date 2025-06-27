Jammu, Jun 27 (PTI) Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Friday visited Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the Amarnath Yatra beginning July 3.

The 38-day-long yatra is scheduled to start on July 3 from the twin routes — the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district — leading to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from the Jammu-based Bhagwati Nagar base camp a day before the start of the yatra.

The DGP, along with Jammu Zone IGP Bhim Sen Tuti and other senior officers, visited the Reception Centre at Lakhanpur, the entry point to Jammu and Kashmir, and reviewed the security and administrative arrangements on the ground ahead of the yatra, the officials said.

He was briefed about the security setup by the officers on the ground, they said.

The DGP also interacted with all the nodal officers concerned with the yatra.

