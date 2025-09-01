Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India] September 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated the "Saathi Kendra" at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Government Post Graduate College, Khatima, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that the social and economic development of any country depends on the quality of its education.

"For this purpose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a historic step towards bringing about comprehensive reforms in the education system of the country through the National Education Policy in the year 2020," he said.

He said that today, through this policy, students are getting help in achieving success in competitive examinations along with employment-oriented education.

Dhami stated that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the Saathi project was launched in 2023 with the goal of providing quality education and equal opportunities to all students across the country.

The Chief Minister said that through this, professors of prestigious institutions like IIT and IISc are preparing students for competitive examinations through online classes. The project is providing guidance to all other students, including students from remote areas and poor families, for important examinations like engineering, medical, banking, railway and CLAT. He said that offline coaching and mentoring facilities will be provided to 80 students in this centre.

The Chief Minister said that the talented students of Khatima and the surrounding rural areas will get the direct benefit of this facility. He said that more than 15 lakh students across the country have benefited from "Project Saathi".

"In our state also, about 29,000 students have become a part of this initiative so far, and last year, more than 500 students achieved success in various examinations with the help of this platform," he said.

Dhami said that the state government is "continuously working to improve the education system of the state. An initiative is being taken to conduct courses like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Big Data in the universities and research institutes of the state through National Education Policy-2020. Work is also being done towards promoting scientific research in the state by constructing facilies such as Science City, Astro Park.

The Chief Minister said that, along with strengthening the infrastructure in colleges, work is also being done towards the establishment of nine new colleges. Through the "Mukhyamantri Shodh Protsahan Yojana", research grants up to Rs 18 lakh are being provided to professors working in the state universities and colleges. Incentive awards are also being given by the state government for publishing excellent research papers. (ANI)

