Dharmasthala (Karnataka) [India], September 1 (ANI): On the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally, Karnataka State BJP President BY Vijayendra said on Monday that the agenda for this convention is to punish all conspirators who spread false propaganda about the Dharmasthala mass burial case.

Speaking to the reporters, Vijayendra said, "The much-awaited 'Dharmasthala Chalo' is organised here. More than 1 lakh people, including devotees of the Dharmasthala temple, will assemble here today. Our intention is very clear. Our agenda is not political."

"The agenda is all the conspirators' false propaganda that has been carried out for Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, which has to come to an end immediately," he added.

Vijayendra further said that the Dharmsthala Chalo rally has been organised in regard that all the devotees are hurt because of the developments in the case over the last month. "The truth should prevail. Dharmasthala Chalo' is not a call of the BJP; it is a non-political movement...The conspirators who are behind this should be punished," he added.

He further sought an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP in Karnataka is holding a massive convention in Dharmasthala today to oppose the state government's decision to investigate the allegations that were made by an individual.

Earlier today, BJP MLA S R Vishwanath said that this gathering is not for politics but to stop accusations against religion in the state. A convention is being held in response to the ongoing false propaganda against the sacred Dharmasthala region.

The BJP MLA further said, "For many days, some people have made false allegations against the Manjunath Dharmasthala area... Today, we decided to take out a procession... We believe that more than 1 lakh people will come here... There is no politics here..."

LoP in the legislative council and BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said that Dharamsthala is a place of worship, but some members of the leftist group have created a humbug among the public.

"Whatever justice you seek outside the temple, you must approach the court or other sources. However, they aimed to tarnish the reputation of Dharmasthala as well as Manjunatha, and we never tolerate such actions. There is no politics in Dharmasthala. We are all the followers of Manjunatha," Narayanaswamy added.

He further told the reporters, "With folded hands, we came to Dharmasthala, and we pray here, and we wanted to give a message to the public of this state that there is no problem with Manjunatha. Whatever justice you want, you approach the court."

The national convention will begin at 2 pm in support of the Dharmasthala site and will be attended by Karnataka President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Pralhad Joshi, along with BJP MPs, MLAs, and other prominent party leaders.BJP workers, devotees of Dharmasthala, and devotees from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Karkala, Belthangady, and the surrounding areas of Dharmasthala will be arriving.

Earlier, Vijayendra demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the Dharmasthala case, calling for a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally on September 1. Vijayendra urged people to visit temples, offer prayers, and participate in processions before heading to Dharmasthala.

"The government's handling of the Dharmasthala issue has tarnished its reputation, and a thorough investigation by the NIA is essential to uncover the organisations and malicious forces behind the controversy," Vijayendra said at a press conference in Bengaluru. He warned that such forces could conspire against other Hindu temples in a similar manner. (ANI)

