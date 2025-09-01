Bengaluru, September 1: In a shocking incident, a masked man broke into a women’s PG facility near Gangotri Circle in Bengaluru early Friday morning, August 29, and allegedly sexually harassed a 23-year-old resident. The intruder locked other rooms on the floor, assaulted the woman when she resisted, and threatened her with a knife. He then stole INR 2,500 from her cupboard before fleeing the scene. CCTV footage captured parts of the scuffle as the victim tried to stop him in the corridor.

According to a Times of India report, the victim, a working professional who had been staying at the PG since early August, immediately lodged a complaint with Suddaguntepalya police following the incident. The police confirmed that the man entered the victim’s room while she was asleep and assaulted her multiple times, including scratching her legs with his nails. The masked intruder also brandished a knife to intimidate her and prevent her from raising an alarm. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 7 Student Dies by Suicide After Binge-Watching Popular Japanese Web Series ‘Death Note’ in Karnataka’s CK Achukattu, Probe On.

The PG facility, which opened just two months ago, reportedly had a security guard on duty who was asleep at the time of the attack. Police officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the premises and surrounding areas to trace the accused. The footage shows the victim confronting the intruder in the corridor as he attempted to escape, highlighting her courage during the ordeal. Authorities are urging residents of similar accommodations to remain vigilant. Bengaluru Shocker: 4 Men Brutally Thrash Namma Filter Coffee Staffer in Seshadripuram After He Refuses Extra Cup; Police Launch Probe As Video Goes Viral.

A case has been officially registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 75, 76, and 329, covering sexual harassment, assault with intent, and criminal trespass. The police are actively pursuing leads and have assured swift action against the perpetrator. Meanwhile, the PG owner claimed the incident occurred at the entrance and expressed concern over outsiders forcing their way in, emphasising the need for stricter security measures.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

