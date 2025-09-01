New Delhi [India] September 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has expressed its concern over the frequent transfers of judges in the Delhi High Court, noting that the trend may affect the morale of lawyers and reduce public confidence in the judicial system.

In a recent letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India and members of the collegium, the Association pointed out that nearly one-third of the current Bench consists of judges from other states.

While welcoming judges from across the country for the diversity they bring, the Bar said that experienced lawyers froment transfers may also create a gap between the judiciary and the everyday realities of litigants in Delhi. Judges who rise from the local Bar, it noted, carry with them valuable knowledge of the city's legal and social environment, which helps ensure stability and trust in the court's functioning.

The DHCBA stated that the constitutional framework and long-standing traditions recognize the Bar as an important source of judicial appointments. Members of the Delhi Bar regularly appear before the High Court, the Supreme Court, and the district judiciary, giving them insights into the working of the judicial system as a whole.

However, the Association expressed concern that the Bar is often not consulted in key decisions relating to judicial transfers and elevations. It warned that the absence of such consultation may affect the morale of the legal fraternity and weaken confidence in the system.

In earlier communications, too, the Association had cautioned that these issues, if not addressed, could disturb the stability and continuity of the Delhi High Court, which plays a crucial role as the custodian of justice in the capital.

The Bar emphasized that it is an equal partner in the justice system and called for more openness in the transfer and appointment process. "Greater transparency and consultation will not only strengthen the faith of lawyers but also enhance public trust in the judiciary," the letter signed by DHCBA President N. Hariharan and Honorary Secretary Vikram Singh Panwar stated. (ANI)

