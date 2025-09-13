Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 13 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Kolkata Zonal Unit, in its fight against illegal drug trafficking, conducted a multi-pronged operation on September 12.

In the early hours of the day, the officers of DRI conducted searches simultaneously at 3 different locations - one in NSCBI Airport, and two residential premises in Bijoygarh locality of Jadavpur.

According to an official release, in the residential location belonging to the mastermind, Hydroponic Weed, Cannabis and Cocaine of substantial quantity were found.

In the second residential location, which was rented and operated by the mastermind, a huge quantity of Cannabis was found in a 'packed and ready-to-distribute' manner. Four associates of the mastermind, who were employed for the purpose of sale and local distribution of such narcotics in Kolkata, were apprehended at this location. The officials also seized cash in the said locations, which was the proceeds of the sale of narcotic substances. On the same day, another member of the syndicate, who is involved in arranging suppliers abroa,d was also apprehended.

Simultaneously, in a different operation conducted at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Dumdum, four carriers (including three women) belonging to the said syndicate, arriving from Bangkok, were intercepted. From their possession as well, a substantial quantity of narcotic substances was recovered.

Collectively, 32.466 kg of Cannabis (Ganja), 22.027 kg of Hydroponic weed, 345 grams of Cocaine, along with cash, have been seized. Ten individuals (all Indian nationals), including the mastermind, carriers coming from abroad, retail distributors and middlemen, have been arrested and produced before the courts for judicial remand. All seizures and arrests have been done under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigations are underway.

The operation once again highlights the commitment of DRI in dismantling the broader network involved in drug trafficking in the country. (ANI)

