New Delhi, September 13: Bomb threats were sent to Max hospitals at three of its locations in Shalimar Bagh, Saket, and Dwarka in the national capital, the Delhi Fire Service said on Saturday. The Fire Department received a call at 16:47 on Saturday about a bomb threat to the Max Hospital in Dwarka, Delhi, Fire Services said. The Delhi Police and the fire department team were deployed to both hospitals, and a search operation was initiated, authorities said. Officials said nothing suspicious was found.

Meanwhile, earlier Saturday, a bomb threat email was received by the Taj Palace Hotel in the national capital, which was later declared to be a hoax by the Delhi Police. Nothing suspicious was found during a search of the hotel, and the Delhi Police started an investigation into the matter. A spokesperson of the hotel said, "After a thorough security check, the government authorities have stated that the incident was a hoax. The safety and security of our guests and employees is of paramount importance to us, and we continue to remain vigilant." Kerala Bomb Threat: Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Attukal Bhagavathy Temple Receive Bomb Threat via Email.

Further investigation into the origin of the email is underway. On Friday, a major security scare gripped the Delhi High Court after an email threat warning of a bomb in and around the court premises led to panic and disruption of proceedings. As the alert spread, all benches of the High Court rose immediately, and lawyers, litigants, and staff were evacuated from the premises. The sudden evacuation created scenes of chaos, with people rushing out of the court complex in fear. Taj Palace Bomb Threat: 5-Star Hotel in Delhi Receives Bomb Threat Email, Say Police.

Security forces, including Delhi Police and bomb disposal squads, swiftly cordoned off the area. Fire-fighter vehicles and ambulances were deployed on-site as a precautionary measure, while teams with sniffer dogs conducted a thorough search of the premises. So far, no suspicious object has been recovered. Officials confirmed that an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threatening email and identify those behind it. Delhi Police sources confirmed that the warning regarding a bomb threat to the High Court was issued by an unidentified person or persons via email.

