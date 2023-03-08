Mumbai, March 8: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, while extending greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day, on Wednesday said that it is disappointing that even today, there isn't any representation of women in Maharashtra cabinet.

"I wish everyone on International Women's day, especially the daughters, sisters and mothers," Pawar said. "But it's very disappointing that even today, we don't have any representation of Women in our Maharashtra cabinet," he further said. International Women’s Day 2023: India Proud of Its Resilient Nari-Shakti, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

Observed on March 8 every year, International Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women in cultural, social economic and political fields. International Women's Day 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Achievements of Nari Shakti, Says 'Government Will Keep Working To Further Women Empowerment'.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi said, "On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress. Our Government will keep working to further women's empowerment. #NariShaktiForNewIndia"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)