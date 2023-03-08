Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished all women International Women's Day 2023. In his greetings on International Women's Day, PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to the achievements of "Nari Shakti". The Prime Minister tweeted: "We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress. Our Government will keep working to further women's empowerment." International Women's Day 2023 Quotes and Images: Wishes, SMS, Messages and HD Wallpapers To Send on March 8.

PM Modi Wishes Women on International Women's Day

On International Women’s Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress. Our Government will keep working to further women empowerment. #NariShaktiForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/giLNjfRgXF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2023

