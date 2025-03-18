New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Disease management involving early case detection with active, passive and sentinel surveillance and followed by complete and effective treatment, strengthening of referral services, epidemic preparedness and rapid response drove India's malaria reduction and its exit from the WHO's High Burden to High Impact group, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Integrated vector management, including indoor residual spraying in selected high-risk areas, long-lasting insecticidal nets in high malaria endemic areas were also carried out, Union Minister of State for Health Prataprap Jadhav said in a written reply.

The other strategies included use of larvivorous fish, anti-larval measures in urban areas, such as bio-larvicides and minor environmental engineering and source reduction, for prevention of breeding.

In addition, supportive interventions aiming at behaviour change communication, inter-sectoral convergence and human resource development through capacity-building also played a major role, he said.

Responding to another question, Jadhav said the Union health ministry had taken various steps under the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI) to eliminate trachoma.

As suggested by the World Health Organization's (WHO) neglected tropical disease team, WHO SAFE strategy was implemented throughout the country.

WHO SAFE stands for adoption of surgery, antibiotics, facial hygiene and environmental cleanliness.

Since 2019, the NPCBVI has developed continuous surveillance setup for trachoma cases by collecting case reports from all districts via a specific WHO-shared format, Jadhav said.

The national trachomatous trichiasis survey was done in 200 endemic districts under NPCBVI during 2021-24 that was a mandate set by WHO, he added.

The prevalence was found to be much lesser than WHO elimination criteria.

"On October 8, 2024, the World Health Organization declared that the government of India has eliminated trachoma as a public health problem. In addition, India has become the third country in the South East Asia region to reach this important public health milestone," he said.

Eliminating trachoma symbolises the improvement of the public healthcare system along with better hygiene and sanitation practices, Jadhav stressed.

Trachoma has been among the leading causes of blindness and discomfort in the country, he said.

The government implemented the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) -- a comprehensive framework established by the health ministry aimed at ensuring and enhancing the quality of healthcare services provided at public facilities.

Initially, the standards were applied to district hospitals, aiming to ensure that services provided through public health facilities were safe, patient-centric, and of assured quality.

Subsequently, the standards were extended to sub-district hospitals, community health centres, Ayushman Arogya Mandir - Urban Primary Health Centres, Ayushman Arogya Mandir - Primary Health Centres, and Ayushman Arogya Mandir - Sub-Health Centres.

For ease of compliance in assessment, digital technology was leveraged and virtual assessment for NQAS certification of Ayushman Arogya Mandir - Sub Health Centres launched in June 2024.

Last June, the NQAS for Integrated Public Health Laboratories was launched to enhance accuracy and precision of testing processes and results.

As of December end, 22,786 health facilities received NQAS certification, Jadhav said.

The Indian Public Health Standards are benchmarks that ensure the delivery of minimum essential services through public facilities.

Developed in 2007 and revised in 2012 and 2022, these standards align with recent public health initiatives and are fundamental to the healthcare system.

The guidelines help states plan and meet crucial standards, leading to better health outcomes and increased public trust in the healthcare system, the minister said.

