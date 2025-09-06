Aravalli (Gujarat) [India], September 6 (ANI): A district-level program was organised in Modasa, Aravalli district, under the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference. During this program, a total of 10 MoUs were signed by the Industry and Mines & Minerals departments. Through 5 MoUs of the Industry Department, investments worth Rs 344.23 crore will be made, and through 5 MoUs of the Mines & Minerals Department, investments worth Rs 125 crore will be made, according to an official release.

These projects are expected to provide employment opportunities to approximately 1,300 people, giving a new momentum to the economic and industrial development of the Aravalli district. The Vibrant Gujarat Summit, a successful model initiated under the vision of the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is now being scaled to the regional level under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, marking a new chapter in the holistic development of Gujarat.

On this occasion, Industry Commissioner P Swaroop (IAS) stated in his address, "Started in 2003, Vibrant Gujarat has today reached the regional level. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, a collective platform has been established, which is opening new opportunities for skill development, MSMEs, and small and medium enterprises. Today, industries are receiving encouragement through this platform, which will make a significant contribution to Gujarat's economic development."

Regarding the changes in the industrial sector, GMDC Managing Director Roopwant Singh (IAS) said, "Today we are reaching new heights in the era of AI. Over the past 100 years, the industrial sector has undergone numerous transformations. The planning of Vibrant Gujarat at the international, national, and regional levels is a result of successful leadership. Through this initiative, Gujarat's industries are gaining recognition on a global scale."

Collector Prashasti Pareekh stated, "This Regional Conference is an example of Aravalli district's development. This initiative will significantly increase the district's industrial growth and employment opportunities. Aravalli district is today entering a new era of industrial development."

Minister Bhikhusinhji Parmar added in his address, "Through the efforts of the Prime Minister, Vibrant Gujarat is today gaining recognition both nationally and internationally. With the signing of MoUs worth crores, Gujarat is accelerating its development. Such conferences ensure that development reaches the common man, and Gujarat is scaling new heights of economic progress."

The program was attended by Priyanka Damor, President, District Panchayat, Aravalli; Snehal Patel, President, Taluka Panchayat, Modasa; Niraj Sheth, President, Municipality, Modasa; Bhikhaji Dudhaji Damor, President, Aravalli District BJP; Collector, Aravalli; District Development Officer, Aravalli; Kanubhai Patel, President, Chamber of Commerce; Phoolchand Kachhava, Managing Director, Greenfay Farm Foods Pvt. Ltd.; and Vijay Shah, Managing Director, V Here Innovation Pvt. Ltd. A large number of students were also present.

This Regional Conference is set to be a significant milestone in advancing the industrial and economic growth of Aravalli district. The Vibrant Gujarat initiative will not only reinforce Gujarat's development journey but also open up new avenues of employment for the local youth. (ANI)

