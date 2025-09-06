Delhi, September 6: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old newlywed woman was allegedly stabbed by a 24-year-old man in Delhi’s Mustafabad on Thursday evening, September 5. According to the report, the accused and the woman were in a relationship for some time. The accused has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the BNS.

According to a PTI report, the accused, who was known to the victim, had been harassing her after she distanced herself from him following her recent marriage. “He attacked her at Mangal Bazar Road on Thursday evening when she had gone shopping,” an official told the news agency. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife in Seelampur, Walks Into Police Station to Confess Crime.

Jilted Lover Stabs Newlywed Woman in Delhi's Mustafabad

The injured woman was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where she is stated to be stable. A case of attempted murder was registered, and forensic teams collected evidence. The accused was arrested within hours, and the knife was recovered. He confessed, saying he was upset over her marriage in August. Police are verifying his claims and checking CCTV footage. The victim’s statement is awaited, the official added.

In June, a 26-year-old man disguised in a burqa who allegedly killed a 19-year-old woman by pushing her off the roof of her house after an argument broke out between them in northeast Delhi's Ashok Nagar, was arrested. According to the police, the two were in a relationship, and the woman was upset that the man was marrying another woman. Double Murder in Delhi: 2 Men Shot Dead in Pratap Nagar, Killers on the Run.

She was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, following which murder charges were added to the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2025 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).