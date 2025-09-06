Mumbai, September 6: Television actor Ashish Kapoor, who was arrested on charges of raping a woman during a house party in Delhi last month, has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody. The order for judicial custody was passed by the Tis Hazari court in the National Capital. The order stated that based upon further query from the Investigating Officer, during the police custody remand all the medical test of the accused have been conducted, he has been inquired about the entire chain of events that transpired, the places visited etc., however, the phone of the prosecutrix could not be recovered.

The order further mentioned that at this stage, an application for 14 days judicial custody is made by the Investigating Officer. The investigation is at the initial stage and custody is required for proper investigation and prevention of tempering of evidence. Ashish Kapoor, TV Actor, Undergoes Potency Test at AIIMS in Alleged Rape Case, Says Delhi Police.

Since the accused has been produced after 04 days PC, he has been asked as to the presence of any injuries/subjection to custodial violence to whale in negative. No Physical injuries visible, or MLC were seen.

Earlier, the actor was tracked down to Pune after initially moving through Goa. He was taken into custody following a coordinated search by multiple police teams. A complaint was filed by a woman who alleged that Kapoor, whom she had met on Instagram, invited her to a friend’s house party in the second week of August. Who Is Ashish Kapoor? All About ‘Dekha Ek Khwaab’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Actor Arrested in Pune Over Rape Allegations From Woman He Met on Instagram.

She accused Kapoor of sexually assaulting her inside the washroom. Investigators said the CCTV footage and witness accounts confirmed that Kapoor and the woman went into a washroom together and did not come out for a considerable amount of time.

When other guests knocked repeatedly, an argument broke out and continued up to the society gate, where the woman alleged she was assaulted by the host’s wife. “It was the host's wife who ultimately placed the PCR call”, the police said.

