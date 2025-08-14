Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 14 (ANI): The Information Department of Uttarkashi informed that the District Magistrate Prashant Arya on Thursday inspected the recently formed temporary lake in the Harshil area. This lake was formed due to heavy debris falling into Harshil Gad due to the recent disaster in the Dharali-Harsil area.

Further, the District Magistrate said that at present, the water is flowing smoothly from the mouth of the lake, due to which there is no immediate threat of any significant danger. However, manual work is being done on a war footing to remove the debris obstructing the flow on the riverbank.

Due to the swampy site, deployment of heavy machines is not possible, so the administration is carrying out continuous cleaning work with the help of local resources and workers.

Instructing the officials, the District Magistrate said that while maintaining vigilant surveillance in the area, reports should be submitted from time to time, and prior preparation should be ensured to deal with any emergency.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth reviewed the first phase of relief and rescue operations on Sunday, which are being carried out under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami following the natural disaster in the Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi.

In addition, the Uttarkashi district administration is working continuously to help people affected by the recent disaster in Dharali and Harshil. By 11 am on Sunday, 20 people had been rescued safely at Matli helipad, and after receiving first aid, they were sent to their destination.

The administration said that the availability of essential goods has been ensured in sufficient quantity in the disaster-affected areas of Dharali and Harshil. The work of delivering food items and other relief materials to each house has started. While the search and rescue operation is underway in the Dharali-Harsil area following a cloudburst.

A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harshil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements on August 5. The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away. (ANI)

