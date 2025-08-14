Has India Introduced the ‘QuantumAl’ Investment Platform? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Facebook Ad

Mumbai, August 14: Has India really introduced the "QuantumAl" investment platform? A viral Facebook advertisement by a page named "Transaction rights 54" claims that the Finance Ministry of India has launched a state-backed platform guaranteeing INR 50,000 per month for a registration fee of INR 21,000. The ad, accompanied by an image resembling an India Today article with the headline "Economic Crisis and Tax War with the USA: India Introduces the State QuantumAl Platform Designed to Protect Citizens", has raised alarm and curiosity among social media users.

The ad warns netizens that registrations close in just two days, creating a sense of urgency. The advertisement further claims that by investing INR 21,000, users could earn up to INR 3.5 lakh per month, presenting the scheme as a government-backed opportunity. The advertisement has spread rapidly, raising questions about its legitimacy and prompting concerns among social media users. Is Modi Government Giving Free Scooty to Girls Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Free Scooty Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

India Has Not Launched ‘QuantumAl’ Investment Platform, PIB Confirms

Has India really introduced 'QuantumAl' Investment platform ⁉️ A Facebook page named 'Transaction rights 54' is running an advertisement promoting 'QuantumAl' Investment platform. The advertisement falsely claims that @FinMinIndia has introduced an investment platform that… pic.twitter.com/fN7UHFuReI — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 14, 2025

However, a Fact Check by PIB has revealed that the claims are completely false. The image used in the Facebook ad is AI-generated and does not correspond to any real article or announcement. India Today has not published any news regarding the QuantumAl platform, and the ad is a deliberate attempt to mislead users. Fact Check: Did EC Overlook 50 ‘Sons’ of a Single Man in Varanasi? Congress’ Claim Is Misleading, Ram Janaki Math Saints Reveal the Truth.

Authorities have also cautioned that links shared through such posts are likely phishing attempts aimed at stealing personal or financial information. Citizens are advised to rely only on verified sources and government announcements for financial and investment schemes. In conclusion, the so-called "QuantumAl" platform is a scam, and social media users should remain vigilant, verify sources, and report fraudulent content.

