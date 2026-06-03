India News | DK Shivakumar Takes Charge as Karnataka Chief Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Hours after taking the oath as Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar took charge of his office on Wednesday.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at Lok Bhavan and 13 MLAs took the oath as ministers. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara will be Deputy Chief Minister.

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The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top Congress leaders, religious heads and dignitaries from across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shivakumar for taking the oath as Chief Minister.

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"Congratulations to Shri DK Shivakumar Ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Best wishes for his tenure. The Centre will work closely with the Karnataka Government for the welfare of the people," he said in a post on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Shivakumar. He also recalled the contributions of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"The people of Karnataka placed their trust in us, and that trust remains our greatest responsibility. Warm congratulations to CM Shri DK. Shivakumar ji and the Council of Ministers, who will carry forward the aspirations of the people of Karnataka. My sincere thanks to Shri Siddaramaiah ji, whose leadership and service have strengthened Karnataka and improved millions of lives," Gandhi said.

"The Congress party's guarantees remain the foundation of our governance and commitment to social justice. We will keep listening, delivering, and serving the people of Karnataka," he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states - Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), A Revanth Reddy (Telangana) and VD Satheesan (Keralam) were among the leaders present. (ANI)

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