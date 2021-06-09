New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Delhi recorded 337 fresh infections and 36 fatalities in a single day, with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Wednesday.

The number of new coronavirus cases and the positivity rate saw a slight increase from Tuesday's figures.

The national capital recorded 316 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, and 41 fatalities, according to the health bulletin released on Tuesday.

After the second wave of coronavirus weakened, the Delhi government started the unlock process, in which markets were allowed to open from Monday on an odd-even basis, along with malls. The Delhi Metro also started operations with 50 per cent capacity.

Delhi had reported 231 infections, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday. The fatalities stood at 36.

Thirty-six more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,704, the latest bulletin said. The case fatality rate is 1.73 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 34 fatalities, the lowest in around two months, and 381 cases with a positivity of 0.5 per cent.

On Saturday, the city had reported 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.53 per cent. The day before, it had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count were spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20, rising to 306 fatalities on April 22.

On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last few days.

A total of 73,241 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 52,194 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests. As many as 752 people recovered, were discharged or migrated out during the last 24 hours, with the recoveries again outnumbering the fresh infections.

Out of 24,188 beds in hospitals, 21,789 are vacant. The number of active cases stands at 4,511 down from 4,962, a day ago. Nearly 1,795 are in home isolation. The cumulative cases stand at 14,30,128, and over 14 lakh people have recovered from the infection till now.

As many as 48,446 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 22,594 who were administered the second dose, thereby making them fully vaccinated. As many as 57,81,145 people have been inoculated till now, including 13,40,678 who have been administered both the doses.

