New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) On this International Women's Day, meet the six women Station House Officers who have taken the pledge to ensure that females and children have a sense of safety and security walking down a street in the national capital.

These recently appointed SHOs had a piece of advice for the women: "Walk into police stations with confidence to report your complaints."

Asked what was her message to women on this occasion, Defence Colony Station House Officer (SHO) Sapna Duggal said, "As a woman SHO, I would like to give only one message to the females in my area that they are safe with me."

Citing a couplet, Sonia Vihar SHO Malti Bana told PTI that times have changed and women, who were earlier just limited to wearing sarees, have adapted to the progressive world.

"No woman should hesitate to speak up if she has become a victim of crime. Instead, I urge them to come forward and report it without any fear. Every complaint will be registered, every women will be heard. Most importantly, they can walk into police stations without any shame or hesitation," Bana asserted.

Vikaspuri SHO Pratibha Sharma said, "Women have to face many challenges on various fronts. They now stand shoulder to shoulder with men. Irrespective of where they are deployed, women have proved their potential in every sector. They are a source of inspiration, be it multitasking, taking care of their families or working for the nation."

Poonam Pareek, the SHO of Vivek Vihar, in her message to "every female" living in her area of jurisdiction said they can approach her personally over the phone and directly report their issues to her.

"My police station staff members have been briefed and sensitized to be more compassionate towards women and children so that they feel more comfortable in registering their complaints without any hesitation. I am ever available on phone in case they want to speak to me regarding it," she added.

Hauz Khas SHO Shivani Singh feels that with more women being appointed as SHOs, their is a sense of unity that "our female colleagues share".

"We knew each other but now we have become friends. In case of any sensitive issue, we always discuss it among us when we need any legal advice with respect to any case, be it rape or molestation," Singh said, adding, "After all, unity is strength. Nari shakti zindabad!".

RK Puram SHO Alpana Sharma's message is very clear -- No women should be abused. "Women also play a pivotal role in running the country's economy. They should be respected".

"Women are entering every sector on the professional front. Every woman should have her own identity and the celebration of women should be not be limited to a single day but every 365 days, women should be celebrated," she said on the International Women's Day.

