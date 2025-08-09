Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 9 (ANI): Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya has been continuously camping in disaster-affected areas of Dharali Harsil in Uttarkashi after devastation caused by the flash floods.

In view of the administrative readiness, the District Magistrate is personally monitoring the facilities and assistance provided to the affected by the concerned officials.

The District Magistrate is constantly inspecting the relief camps set up in the disaster-affected area and is also constantly reviewing the availability of basic facilities like food, drinking water, and medical care to the affected.

The disaster-affected people are being evacuated from Harsil Dharali and transported to Matali and Chinyalisaur via helicopter, from where the work of reaching everyone to their destinations is also going on at a rapid pace.

The District Magistrate has asked the concerned departments to assess the damage caused by the disaster and submit a report as soon as possible. This will include a detailed description of the damage caused to crops, houses and public property.

The District Magistrate himself has taken charge of the relief and rescue work in the Harsil Dharali area.

The District Magistrate said that the administration is working on a war footing to ensure all arrangements, including electricity, water, health, roads and communication.

In this difficult time, the administration is standing with the affected people and all necessary steps are being taken to help them. He has appealed to the people to maintain patience and cooperate with the administration.

Under 'Operation Dharali,' the Indian Army has been victorious in its efforts to restore mobile and internet connectivity in Uttarakhand's Harsil.

The Army managed to repair an optical fibre cable, meant for Army communication, which was damaged by flash floods.

Army signalers carried out the repair work amidst ongoing rescue operations in Dharali, ensuring communication links for the area.

In a parallel effort, bridges damaged by the floods were repaired at night on Friday near Limchigad, close to Harsil, despite continuing rain. The repair work was carried out jointly by Army personnel and the civil administration to restore connectivity in the affected region.

Amid devastation caused by the cloudburst, the rescue operations are underway with the disaster response forces trying to extricate those stranded in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

At least five people have been reported dead, and 50 are still missing. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been actively involved in the rescue operations, utilising state-of-the-art equipment, including a victim locating camera and thermal imaging camera.

Dog squads have been deployed alongside rescue personnel to search for stranded individuals.

The mobile network was restored in the disaster-hit Harsil valley. However, the landslides have disrupted the Char Dham Yatra. (ANI)

