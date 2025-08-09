New Delhi, August 9: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children, who tied rakhis to him as part of the 'Bharat Raksha Parv' initiative. The gesture was described as "Rakhi--the eternal thread of trust and gratitude," symbolising the nation's prayers and faith in the Indian Army.

"'Bharat Raksha Parv' - Rakhi for the Nation's Shield- rkssk ko raakhii. On the auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandhan, symbolising the sacred bond of protection, children from across the Nation tied 'Rakhi--the eternal thread of trust and gratitude' to #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS. This solemn and heartfelt gesture carries the prayers of the Nation, reflecting the unbreakable bond of faith and affection that every citizen holds towards the #IndianArmy," Indian Army posted on X. Raksha Bandhan 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings on Rakhi Festival, Hails It As Symbol of Sibling Bond and Heritage.

Women, Children Tie Rakhis to COAS, Soldiers in Delhi

Watch: Children tie rakhi to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi symbolizing a bond of protection and trust. The Army Chief’s arm, known as the 'sword arm' of the nation, was adorned with Rakhis (Video Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/mBb94uAHNF — IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2025

#WATCH | School children from ASHA Schools and school girls from various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) tied rakhi to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi#RakshaBandhan2025 (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/s6ePQPDrne — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

In Rajasthan, 48 women from the NGO 'Mahavir International' tied rakhis to soldiers of the Bogra Brigade under the Konark Corps, honouring the bond between the nation and its protectors. "Rakhi - A Bond of Tradition and Patriotism- 48 women of '#MahavirInternational', #NGO tied #Rakhi to #Bravehearts of #BograBrigade, honouring the unbreakable bond between 'Nation & its Protectors' as a symbol of 'Pride & Unwavering Support'," it posted on X.

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters. Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind. This year Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 9. ‘Best Wishes on Special Occasion of Raksha Bandhan’: PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation, Emphasises Rakhi Festival’s Significance in Strengthening Bond Between Siblings.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.

