Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18 (ANI): After Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi refused to induct K Ponmudy as a minister, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Monday took on the governor calling for his resignation from the post.

Speaking to ANI, Saravanan said, "The governor's behaviour day-by-day is going bizarre. He is a shame to the post of the governor. His actions are not supported by law, conventions and the Supreme Court. Ponmudy's conviction was stayed by the apex court only to enable him to become an MLA. When he becomes an MLA, he suffers no disqualification to be a minister. This has been clarified by many Supreme Court judgements."

Also Read | ‘Surrender Forthwith’: Satyendar Jain’s Bail Application Rejected by Supreme Court in Money Laundering Case.

"In Senthil Balaji's case, the Madras high court said that if you are qualified for the post of an MLA, then there is no disqualification for you to be a minister," Saravanan further said.

Further, he pointed out that, by the Supreme Court's stay on conviction, Ponmudy is automatically re-nominated as an MLA. Therefore, he ought to be made a minister.

Also Read | Porn App Kotha Case: Aspiring Actresses Made to Shoot Obscene Videos on Pretext of Audition in Virar, Clips Uploaded on Pornography App.

"Who is this gentleman to comment upon it? Ultimately, the Supreme Court will decide. Is the governor not advised well? He is wasting the taxpayer's money by flying to Delhi anytime," he added.

The DMK spokesperson also alleged that the BJP rewards those governors who behave worst.

"The worse you behave as governor, the BJP will reward the best. For example, former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was made vice-president of India even though his behaviour as West Bengal governor was obnoxious," he said.

"We have information that Ravi is also eyeing the post of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. He wants to become the NSA," Annadurai further said.

Meanwhile, disqualified Tamil Nadu minister and DMK senior leader K Ponmudy was reinstated days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction and three-year jail sentence in a disproportionate asset case on March 13, 2024.

Governor RN Ravi sent a letter to the state government on Sunday, that he cannot administer the oath of office to Ponmudy (DMK senior leader and former Higher Education Minister) as his conviction has not been struck down by the Supreme Court, citing the pendency of the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)