Mumbai, March 18: The crime branch of Nalasopara police recently busted a porn racket in the city where aspiring actresses were made to shoot obscene videos on the pretext of auditioning for a web series and later uploaded on an app called "Kotha". The incident came to light after an aspiring actress filed a complaint against the porn app for cheating her in the name of auditions. The crime branch in its 1,510-page chargesheet said that six aspiring actresses testified against the maker of a pornography app and his accomplices.

What Does the Chargesheet Say?

In their statement to the police, the actresses claimed that they were made to shoot obscene videos as part of an audition for a web series. However, their videos were allegedly uploaded on the porn app named Kotha. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the app has over 500 subscribers. The chargesheet also includes statements from the six victims and a few samples of the obscene videos of the women. Officials said that the chargesheet also contains statements of the accused and screenshots of the porn app. Sex Racket Busted in Navi Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Running Flesh Trade Racket From Spa in Vashi Mall.

When Did the Incident Occur?

The alleged incident came to light last year in December when an 18-year-old girl, an aspiring actress, told cops that she was called to a bungalow in Arnala, Virar by three people to audition for a web series. The girl in her statement said that the "web series" team made her do several takes in compromising positions along with her boyfriend. Later, she was asked to leave but was shocked to see the videos on the Kotha porn app.

Post this, she approached the cops. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch which arrested two men named Anuj Kumar Jaiswal and Sarju Kumar Vishwakarma and a 33-year-old woman were arrested. During questioning the police learned about the casting director Niaz Ali, who was subsequently arrested. Later, five more women, all aspiring actresses came forward and lodged a complaint against the same accused. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Two Held for Running High-Profile Prostitution Racket in Goregaon.

Understanding Modus Operandi

Officials from the crime branch said that Ali made the Kotha app with the help of software experts before releasing it online. His three accomplices included a cameraman, a make-up artist and another person who posed as the director. As per their modus operandi, the gang would contact aspiring actresses from a list Ali had and call them for an audition at Arnala in Virar. Later, the actresses were asked to come with a male friend.

The gang shot intimate scenes on the promise of deleting them later. The accused then uploaded the videos on the Kotha app which allegedly closed down within five months.

