Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 24 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Wednesday said that the DMK is gaining significant public support despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s efforts in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan emphasised, "Despite the BJP's efforts in Tamil Nadu, the DMK is gaining significant public support, as evidenced by the warm receptions Chief Minister Stalin receives wherever he goes."

"This popularity irritates the RSS, prompting them to attempt to create trouble and tarnish the DMK's reputation, though these efforts are expected to fail," Elangovan added.

His comments came in response to remarks made by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin the previous day during an event, where he accused the BJP of deliberately creating issues to undermine the state government.

"BJP is trying to cause a lot of issues, deception and conspiracy, but the DMK government is still performing well, causing trouble for Sanghis and their supporters. That is why they are raising new issues by touching on the rights to funds, language rights and states' rights," Udhayanidhi said.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Union Government over the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, Elangovan alleged on Tuesday that they are looting the state government's resources. He mentioned that the Centre is taking the financial resources, which are the right of state governments, in the form of GST.

Slamming the Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that had GST reforms been implemented eight years ago, families across the country would have already saved many lakh crores.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms came into effect on Monday, covering a wide range of services, including daily consumer items. The GST council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had announced the reform of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on September 4.

In a post shared on X, Tamil Nadu CM said, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi now says Indians will save Rs. 2.5 lakh crore through #GST reform and #IncomeTax relief. But this is exactly what the Opposition has been demanding from the very beginning. If these measures had been taken eight years ago, families across the country would already have saved many lakh crores more. (ANI)

