Dehradun, May 3 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday said doctors, paramedical staff, nurses and Class IV employees deployed on the Chardham Yatra route will be paid an additional monthly allowance for their services in the difficult terrain.

The Centre has approved an additional budget of Rs 28.13 crore for this purpose so that pilgrims can be provided better health facilities during the Chardham Yatra, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said.

Also Read | AP POLYCET 2023 Hall Ticket Download: Admit Card for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test Released at polycetap.nic.in; Know Steps To Download.

Besides, the Centre has given its nod to the deployment of 100 'swasthya mitras' on the pilgrimage route, he said.

A cath lab and a modern operation theatre will also be built at Shrinagar Medical College with the sanctioned money, Rawat said.

Also Read | Hailstorm Hits Rajasthan: MeT Department Issues Orange Alert After Severe Hailstorm Batters Northern Parts of State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)